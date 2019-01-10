Cold wind chills with a mostly sunny sky

After being spoiled by unseasonably mild temperatures for quite some time, we're back to feeling like winter! Temperatures this morning will be slightly below average and they remain chilly though the afternoon. Highs only make it to the lower 40s with a cold north wind 10 to 15 mph. That breeze will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day. The plus side? Skies remain blue at least through tomorrow morning.

Lows hit the mid 20s for Friday morning, but highs will actually run pretty close to the seasonal average later. Clouds are on the increase for Friday as a precursor to the rain on Saturday. It starts as just a few scattered showers Friday night and Saturday with widespread rain rolling in Saturday afternoon. Most locations pick up just under an inch of rain in total. A few showers linger through the end of the weekend on Sunday. We'll be dry for the start of the work week Monday.