Cold weather draining car batteries this winter

AAA officials told WAAY 31 their phones have been ringing all day because drivers' cars would not start due to freezing temperatures.

One driver, Cynthia Agustin, said she remembers when her 2004 Honda Pilot didn't start one winter.

"I would be there for probably like 20 minutes trying to turn on the car. Freaking out, like, 'Oh my god, I can't turn on the car,'" said Cynthia Agustin.

She later learned the cold weather drained her battery. AAA said most batteries last 3 years. If you have a good battery, the cold won't cause much impact, but if you have an older car with an older battery, it's important to turn things off before you try to turn it on.

"Don't leave the radio on. Don't leave the lights on. Even if you turn on the lights and you're in the car at night, just to turn one light on. If you leave one light on, it'd drain out the battery," Agustin said.

Towing companies said there's nothing you can do at the moment if your car is having issues starting, but sometimes letting your car warm before driving helps warm the battery. They do advise parking in a garage, if you are able to.

"Our car doors would freeze together. The battery wouldn't crank. I can vividly remember my father-in-law having to come jump me off so I can take my kids to school," said Cindy Dunivan.

You can get your car's battery looked at to see how much juice it has left and can also install a battery blanket around it. The blanket produces heat to keep the battery fluid from freezing.