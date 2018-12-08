Cold weather and rain didn't affect runners in The Rocket City Marathon

Despite the miserably cold weather and rain, runners from the Rocket City Marathon still made it to the finish line. This is the first year the race allowed runners to participate in a half marathon. The Rocket City Marathon Director said though today's weather might seem too cold and wet for people to be outside, it's pretty close to what's considered the perfect running weather.

"It was raining from the start when we entered out of the building and got going," said Nathan Rozell.

The rain wasn't the only issue runners were worried about last night.

"We were more concerned about the wind to be honest with you. If you get a head wind, it slows you down more. We were concerned with a down pour, but unfortunately that didn't happen," Rozell said.

"It wasn't that bad. We were prepared for a lot worse, so this was easy," said Rhonda Curls.

The full marathon is 26 miles and the half marathon is 13 miles. This race serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon in April. The majority of the winners who qualified are from the Huntsville area.

Runnes explained to WAAY 31 that they've been training for a few months for this race. For some, this was a memorable marathon.

"Running through the Space Center, that was probably the best part and running through all the rockets. My mom worked with Von Braun growing up, so running through that was awesome.

Though some runners were really cold after the race, everyone made it to the finish line just fine.

Volunteers made sure to give them food and blankets to keep them warm.