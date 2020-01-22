Cold weather causes more power usage in North Alabama

If you adjusted your thermostat up this week - you weren't alone. The Tennessee Valley Authority says it's seeing higher power usage during the cold weather.

The utility said Wednesday morning, peak power demand hit more than 27,000 megawatts.

For reference, ten megawatts are enough to power 1,000 homes for a year!

Huntsville utilities says because of the temperature fluctuation this month, people could see your utility bill go up or not. It just depends on how much people use their thermostats.

"The weather has been kind of off. Mother nature, she's been having her spells lately. She's been a little hot, a little cold, a little warm here and there," said Huntsville resident, Teiodra Lane.

"I would say I've been adjusting it, with it being in the teens, I've been having to turn up the heat a little bit higher," said Huntsville resident, Latisha Owens.

People in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they're shocked temperatures are changing so much this month.

"The snow flurries coming out of nowhere," said Owens.

The National Weather Service says January is on average, the coldest month of the year in Huntsville, but this year 18 out of 22 days have been above average!

Bottom line, people said they are having to adjust their thermostat frequently

"Probably four or five times a week," said Lane.

Now they're worried about utility bills.

"You've got this warm weather, then you have to turn it off. Then it's cold the next day and you have to turn your heat back on, so this is going to make our bill go a little higher than normal," said Lane.

Huntsville Utilities says weather is the biggest factor in utility bills, and to save money, you should turn your thermostat down if you're not home and check for drafts around windows and doors.

"During the day we kind of walk around with layers of clothes. We try to use our personal heaters in our rooms instead of keeping our air conditioning unit going all day," said Lane.

Huntsville Utilities says they monitor the weather, so they are prepared for sudden changes in temperature and they haven't seen any issues with power lately.

Huntsville Utilities also says you can have an energy services team come to your home and let you know if your home is energy efficient or not.

Just go to https://www.hsvutil.org/