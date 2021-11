We keep a clear sky and temperatures drop yet again heading into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s, so get ready for another cold start and hard freeze. Fortunately, Saturday afternoon will be a bit milder as highs get closer to the 60° mark.

On Sunday, another quick moving cold front moves keeps things cool to end the weekend. If you are not a fan of the rain, you'll like this part of the forecast: sunny skies prevail for the next several days.