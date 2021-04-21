Cold temperatures may hurt blueberry farms in North Alabama

The cold temperatures we may see Wednesday night are worrying many farmers in North Alabama.

WAAY 31 spoke with the owners of the Boyd Family Farm to find out if the cold weather could make or break their upcoming season. The owners said if the temperatures get too cold, they may hold off on having people come to pick blueberries this summer.

Most of the berries are in the growing stage right now, and they can only handle low temperatures around 32 degrees. The blueberry bushes are about 7-feet tall, so the owners said it's not practical to try and cover all 2,000 of them.

The weather could cost them about 25% of their berries, or they could lose them all.

“At this point, there’s not really much we can do, so we just ride it out and we monitor the berries," said one of the owners, Elaine Boyd. "We put some temperature sensors out here that kind of give us an idea. We take photos to make sure how far along in the stage of the berry lifecycle we’re in so we can protect in the future and know what we can withstand.”

The Boyds hope the weather stays warm enough so the berries can make it through the night and continue to grow. This will be the Boyd Family Farm's 4th summer allowing customers to pick blueberries.