Cold start to Saturday, perfect Fall weekend

It's a chilly start to the weekend across North Alabama, with many spots waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8 AM for all of North Alabama, as some patchy frost is expected for outlying areas and higher elevations. We'll warm up quickly today thanks to lots of sunshine and little in the way of cloud cover. A light northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for highs, making for a picture perfect Fall Saturday in North Alabama.

Late tonight, winds will begin to shift from the northeast to the southeast, ushering slightly warmer air back into the region. This will keep overnight temperatures a bit warmer but still cool in the upper 40s. More sunshine is back Sunday, with perhaps a few more clouds, especially in northwest Alabama. Highs will be back to near seasonable norms for mid October in the mid 70s. We will continue this warming trend through the upcoming work week, with highs approaching the low 80s by mid week. North Alabama stays largely dry through late next week. That's when a cold front will approach the area from the northwest. Before then, a stray is possible Wednesday and Thursday as this frontal stalls out across the Ohio River valley. The cold front finally moves through Friday, with increasing chances for showers and storms to close out the work week.