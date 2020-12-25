Cold start Saturday, noticeably warmer afternoon

Arctic air made for a memorable cold Christmas 2020. Some areas failed to even reach the freezing mark Friday afternoon. Huntsville recorded a high 32­° for Christmas 2020. But that high felt like the upper teens thanks to gusty northwest winds.

Expect widespread temperatures settling in the upper teens Saturday morning. Some areas that see light winds overnight (protected areas) could fall to the mid to low teens!

Thankfully afternoon highs rebound back to the upper 40s Saturday afternoon and followed by seasonable low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon. There is a chance of showers Sunday night and into Monday morning. Better rain chances for all of North Alabama arrive Wednesday.