Cold settles in for the long haul, but will we get a break?

Colder air is here, and it is likely to stick around for a while. Long-range data indicate the potential for this cold winter-like air to stay through at least the rest of January. Amid this cold stretch, periods of small warming will precede storm systems that pass quickly. These storm systems may bring occasional bouts of rain with them, then colder air will resume its grip on the Tennessee Valley.

This evening will chill through the 30s with wind chills dropping quickly into the 20s by around 8 PM. The rest of the night will be clear and cold. The low around sunrise Thursday morning will be around 26 degrees. Thursday will be sunny, but we may struggle to reach a high of 40-41 degrees. We will spend most of the day in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

One of those occasional storm systems I mentioned before will approach on Friday. It will help to warm Friday afternoon toward 50 degrees after another morning in the 20s. Spotty areas of rain will become possible Friday evening. Saturday morning will start closer to 40 degrees, and the afternoon will only be in the low-to-mid 40s. New data Wednesday afternoon shows consistency in keeping the freezing levels well over 3,000 feet. That means this system will bring rain, and snow is unlikely. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are expected.

Clouds will linger into Sunday, but the rain will move on. The cold air will be reinforced behind that Friday-Saturday rain maker, and the cold will continue throughout next week.