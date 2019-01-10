Cold relaxes Friday afternoon as rain approaches

The cold will relax somewhat on Friday afternoon, but the morning will be frigid again.

Thursday evening will cool through the 30s. The good news is the wind relax, so wind chill will no longer be an issue. The bad news is the wind will relax, so the actual temperatures will grow colder. Expect mid-20s by sunrise Friday. It's another night to let your faucets drip. When you are outdoors, remember several layers of clothes topped with a winter coat will keep you warm more effectively than just a heavy coat.

An approaching storm system from the west will shift the wind so that it will blow from the south and carry warmer air into the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon. Warmer is relative, and we will still be chilly with highs mainly in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase throughout Friday afternoon. After sunset Friday evening, the potential starts to pick up for spotty areas of light rain. Most data still show temperatures too warm for snow in the 3,000 feet of air just above the ground. If freezing levels are a bit lower, it's possible for a few snow flakes to mix with rain over the high elevations of Northeast Alabama.

Rain will increase Saturday afternoon and fall through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain will fade Sunday, but clouds will hold tight through Sunday morning. Aside from small warming ahead of these approaching storm systems, the next week will stay chilly with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.