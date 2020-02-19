Cold rain with some wet snowflakes Thursday

The bigger inconvenience will be the cold temperatures and resulting cold rain as temperatures start out in the lower 40s during the morning. They'll actually be dropping gradually through the day...into the mid to upper 30s at their coldest. While it'll likely remain above freezing, mid 30s will be cold enough for some wet snowflakes to make it to the ground. If it's heavy enough, we can see some light accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces, but road impacts aren't likely as ground temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. The best chance at this will be along the TN/AL state line and higher elevations out east.

The additional rainfall will also have to be monitored...even though it likely won't be heavy, the ground is still saturated and any rain whatsoever will likely cause standing water and localized flooding again. We can see .5" to 1.0" Thursday. It's dry and even colder by Thursday night. Temperatures steadily drop under a clearing sky and as long as the wind is light or calm, we'll see a hard freeze Friday morning. Any standing water will freeze into black ice, too, with lows in the mid 20s. We'll keep it sunny and chilly Friday afternoon heading into Saturday, but rain returns to start next week.