Cold rain makes for a dreary Wednesday

What starts as light, scattered showers this morning transitions into widespread steady rain by the lunch hour. Expect more of the same for the evening commute and beyond. In fact, the rain doesn't let up until midnight tonight. That'll give us another half inch to an inch of rain with the highest amounts farther east.

Temperatures don't make it out of the lower 40s today. Tonight, lows flirt with freezing as colder air wraps in behind the steady rain. With just enough moisture left in place and cold air, it wouldn't be impossible to see a few flurries Thursday. Regardless, we won't see any accumulation and it certainly won't warrant a trip to the store for bread and milk.

Conditions improve quickly on Friday. Morning lows start in the upper 20s but under a mostly sunny sky, highs reach the mid 50s. For the weekend, highs will be nearly seasonable - topping out in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday.