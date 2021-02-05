Clear
Cold rain and a little snow possible Saturday

Temperatures take another dive Saturday afternoon. For some, that will mean adding some snow into the mix.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 2:32 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A quiet Friday will transition into a quiet start to the weekend. With a mostly clear sky overnight, we’ll have a low near 30. Things get a little trickier this weekend.

The model forecasts do look to align enough to project at least some cold rain showers by Saturday evening. However, the extent of the cold air and snowfall is not as easy to iron out. This is the kind of forecast where heavier cold rain could transition to snow just based on the precipitation rate farther east. Another scenario shows snow would mainly be on the tail end of the rain early Sunday morning as temperatures drop. At this point, it’s looking like the most likely scenario is the latter. This would give us the chance at light accumulations of wet snow on grassy and elevated surfaces in southern middle Tennessee and higher elevations of northeast Alabama. If this changeover happens sooner, snow totals would be higher.

This forecast will be adjusted as new data comes in in order to further tweak the projected snowfall. Since it looks like North Alabama is going to be right near the cut off between a couple of inches of snow to the north and none at all to the south, we'll need to watch this one closely as everything begins to unfold Saturday evening.

Next week’s temperatures (and forecast in general) are all over the place. Monday is looking even warmer with a high near 60. The remainder of the week is much more uncertain. In some data sources, forecast highs for Friday differ by about 30 degrees! While it does appear that we'll have precipitation Thursday and possibly Friday, this level of uncertainty means it's way too soon to say if it's going to be snow or rain.

Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Fort Payne
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
