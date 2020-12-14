Cold night ahead, more rain in view

A cozy night ahead as cloud cover slowly clears and the wind speed begins to calm overnight. Lows drop below freezing, with many areas in the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Much more sunshine expected Tuesday afternoon as temperatures bounce back to the lower 50s. This is a quick dry spell as a system out west approaches the region late Tuesday night.

Widespread rainfall crosses north Alabama Wednesday morning, and exits by the afternoon. No thunderstorms are in the forecast, but 0.25 - 0.50 inches of rain is possible. In the system's wake, drier, cooler conditions sticks around the rest of the week.