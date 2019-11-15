Cold mornings, beautiful afternoons this weekend

The clouds we saw this afternoon are starting to fade away this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s overnight. The second round of the high school football playoffs will be dry but chilly. Temperatures dip to around 40 by kickoff and into the mid 30s by the fourth quarter tonight.

The upcoming weekend looks absolutely perfect! Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s both days. Mornings will still be cold and frosty, however, as morning lows continue to hover in the upper 20s to near freezing through the start of next week. The week ahead will be more mild compared to what we have seen so far in the first half of November. Although clouds will be on the increase for the middle part of next week, most spots will stay dry as temperatures climb back to near normal with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Our next rain chance arrives for Thursday afternoon and early Friday with scattered showers returning to north Alabama.

While the second half of November appears to start a little bit milder, the first half of November has been well below normal. Take a look at just how below normal we have been in November so far through Thursday.

Average High (11/1-11/14): 59.4°

Normal High through 11/14: 67.0°

Difference: 7.6° below normal!

Average Low (11/1-11/14): 31.8°

Normal Low Through 11/14: 44.1°

Difference: 12.2° below normal!

Our overall monthly average temperature of 45.6° through Thursday is currently the fifth coldest November average temperature on record for Huntsville. Expect that 45.6° to rise quite a bit in coming days thanks to the return of more mild weather next week. One last history note: Tuesday morning's brief snowflakes was also just the 21st time ever that Huntsville received any snowfall during the first half of November! The wintry weather looks to stay away for quite some time as well.