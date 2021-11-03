Cold, gloomy, and wet Wednesday, gradual warm up by the weekend

Grab the umbrellas and coats heading out the door!

Temperatures are in the low 40s to get our Wednesday started.

Light rain showers will increase in coverage through the morning hours.

The higher rain chances during the morning commute will be west of I-65 before increasing closer to the Metro and Sand Mountain later in the morning. Today won't be a washout but off and on showers will persist through much of the day and later on tonight. Otherwise, it will stay cold and gloomy.

Under mostly cloudy skies, highs only reach the low 50s today. For reference, that is nearly 15 to 20 degrees below average for early November!

Stray showers will linger east of I-65 overnight and early Thursday before we begin to dry out later in the day.

It will take some time for clouds to clear out though.

That will keep temperatures in the mid 50s for afternoon highs.

The remainder of the extended forecast looks very nice!

While the mornings stay chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s, the threat for frost is not as highs as it once was.

It's not impossible to see some patchy frost in outlying areas and the higher elevations where lows may dip into the mid 30s but we're not anticipating a widespread frost that might end the growing season just yet.

Otherwise, we will see beautiful Fall weather with tons of sunshine starting Friday that lasts through next week.

Weekend high temperatures climb back into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with the chance to approach 70 by early next week!