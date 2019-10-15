Cold front ushers in more crisp air Wednesday

Tuesday's weather was a lot like watching a dinner party through a window from the sidewalk. Those of us in north Alabama saw a lot of cloud cover, but the rain was just off to the south, just out of our reach. We'll finally get at least scattered showers later tonight ahead of the cold front, but rainfall totals will still likely be no more than a tenth of an inch.

So let's look at the bright side of things. We may not be getting the rain we so desperately need, but the next few days will be positively gorgeous - sunny, highs in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 40s. Our next best shot at rain comes by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

Most of Saturday will be dry and we can see a few showers and storm Sunday. Temperatures are slightly warmer this weekend with highs near 80 each afternoon. Rain looks to increase in coverage Sunday into Monday, but there's disagreement on the timing right now. If this rain materializes, it would be the kind of soaking rain we need to put a dent in our drought.