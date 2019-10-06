Cold front brings showers and storms Monday

The long awaited cold front arrives in north Alabama late tonight and into early Monday morning. In the meantime, some scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed in the Shoals this afternoon ahead of the actual front itself. Some of these storms ahead of the front this afternoon and evening have the potential to be strong. No widespread severe weather is expected. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with any of these stronger storms.

The severe threat fades after sunset this evening and we get a break in the showers and storms for most of the overnight. As we approach the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning, the cold front will finally arrive, bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms across north Alabama just in time for the Monday morning commute. This line of showers and storms looks to impact the Shoals between 4 and 6 AM, moving into the I-65 corridor between 6 and 8 AM, then moving into our eastern counties between 8 and 10 AM. Severe weather is not expected with this line of showers and storms tomorrow morning, but heavy rain will likely cause issues for the morning commute. Allow yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination tomorrow morning.

The showers and storms fade away from west to east tomorrow afternoon, with most areas drying out by Monday evening. Once we dry out, Fall like temperatures are finally here to stay! We will still be a few degrees above average this week, with highs in the low to mid 80s through Friday. But we will be nowhere close to the record breaking temperatures like we had last week. Our next rain chance after Monday comes with another cold front that looks to bring more rain and even cooler temperatures next weekend. Our forecast has lows Sunday morning in the 40s!