Cold front arrives later today

Temperatures are a bit warmer across Thursday to start off your Thursday. Most spots are currently in the upper 50s at this hour. We're heading for the 80 degree mark once again this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase later today in advance of the much anticipated cold front that moves through North Alabama later this evening. A stray shower can't be ruled out this evening and during the overnight hours, but this system is starved for moisture. Nearly everyone will stay dry as a result. This will be a quick hitting front, as it will likely be completely out of North Alabama by lunchtime Friday, leaving behind sunny skies once again.

The bigger headline with this cold front will be the cool down behind it. You won't notice much of a change in temperatures when you wake up Friday morning. However, Friday will be a very breezy day with sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. This northerly wind combined with much cooler air in place will sink our high temperatures only into the mid 60s Friday! You will definitely need the heavier jackets if you are heading out to Friday Night Football tomorrow evening. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s before dropping into the 40s by the fourth quarter. The chilly air continues as we start the weekend. Most spots will drop into the 30s Saturday morning. Outlying areas could see their first frost of the season. We will see a nice warming trend back to near seasonable temperatures this weekend, back into the mid 70s by Sunday.