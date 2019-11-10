Cold front arrives Monday night, snow flurries Tuesday morning

After a beautiful Sunday to close out the weekend, our weather pattern takes a very active turn for the start of the new work week. We start off Veterans Day Monday dry with clouds building in throughout the day. Most of north Alabama will be dry until after sunset tomorrow evening, with highs still warming nicely into the mid 60s. Then a strong cold front will begin to make its way into our region. Rain showers will arrive from west to east after sunset tomorrow night. Areas including the Shoals, Athens, Decatur, and Huntsville points west will see showers beginning between 6 and 8 PM Monday night. Areas close to Sand Mountain such as Guntersville, Scottsboro, and Fort Payne will start to see rain between 8 and 10 PM. All of us stay in plain rain until after midnight.

During the pre dawn hours Tuesday morning, the Arctic blast behind the cold front will arrive in north Alabama. As it does so, a few snow flurries will mix in with any lingering rain showers. The timeframe to see these snowflakes looks to be between 2 AM and 6 AM Tuesday morning. There will be several factors limiting accumulations, including our warm ground temperatures, the dry Arctic air behind this cold front which will shut off any moisture still left behind, and the moisture ahead of the cold front quickly moving out of the area. With all of these factors in mind combined with the brief timeframe for snowflakes, we are expecting no accumulations and we expect impacts to be minimal. Most areas dry out by lunchtime Tuesday.

The bigger story with this cold front will be the brutal Arctic air left behind here in north Alabama. Our high temperatures Tuesday only rebound into the 30s. We crash into the teens Wednesday morning, with potentially record breaking cold temperatures! It will be breezy once the cold front passes through, resulting in wind chills in the 20s Tuesday afternoon and perhaps into the single digits Wednesday morning! The good news is we start to slowly warm back up by mid week.