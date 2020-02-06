Some wintry weather possible early Friday

Heavy rain has left North Alabama, but runoff and flooding from the 2-6" of rain the last 24 hours is impacting all counties. For many creeks and rivers, flood stage and crests will not occur for several more hours or days. Roads and bridges have been closed because of impassable conditions. Some roadways may be closed for an extended period of time due to washout and/or structural concerns.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will continue to drop through the night. Enough cold air will be in place for some wet snow to be possible. Regardless, the ground is very warm so accumulations are highly unlikely through Friday morning.

North Alabama will see mostly dry conditions Friday morning through Sunday. Unfortunately, several more very wet storm systems will impact North Alabama Monday through next Thursday. It is possible that we pick up an additional 3-4"+ of rain next week. This additional rain on top of our already saturated soils and ongoing flooded waterways could set up major flooding for some areas next week. Follow the forecast closely through next week. Flooding is one of the deadliest weather types.