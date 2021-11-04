Clear
Cold enough for frost Friday morning

Chilly temperatures tonight bring our first real threat for frost this fall season.

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 2:53 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

As long as the clouds clear in time, we'll be seeing frost tonight across our counties mainly north of the River. A FROST ADVISORY takes effect at 1 AM and lasts until 9 AM as lows dip to the mid to upper 30s. Now's the time to protect those plants if you want to squeeze a little more life out of your growing season!

If you're sick of the dreary, damp, cold weather you're in luck! The clouds finally move out in time for us to have a lovely, cool Friday and fantastic weekend. Highs are in the low to mid 60s and morning temperatures continue in the mid to upper 30s. The 70s make a comeback to start the new work week and we keep beautiful fall weather through Wednesday. Our next chance for rain is next Wednesday night and Thursday.

