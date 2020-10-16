Cold enough for a Frost Advisory Saturday morning

As a result, a Frost Advisory takes effect just after midnight and runs until 8 AM Saturday for all counties north of the Tennessee River. Again, lows will be dipping into the upper 30s for most, but some outlying areas can get as cold as the mid 30s. Now's the time to bring in your sensitive plants and cover the ones you can't bring inside.

The remainder of the weekend isn't as unseasonably chilly. Saturday afternoon is a bit warmer than Friday and for Sunday, it might just be the pick of the weekend! Temperatures start near 50 and highs warm to a comfy level - in the mid 70s.

It gets even warmer still through next week. Rain chances are few are far between until the next cold front passes Friday. Until then, we'll have some passing clouds and highs near 80 each afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday with better rain coverage Friday when the front actually passes.