Cold doesn’t keep Huntsville police off the streets

No matter how low the temperature gets, many people spend the night out in the bitter cold to keep all of us safe.

Among them are members of the Huntsville Police Department’s Third Shift.

"Every time that we've had icy weather in Alabama, since I've been a police officer, it seems like it always falls on the days that I work," said Huntsville Police Officer Michael Tucker.

Even after 11 years on the force, Tucker said it is never easy working during frigid temperatures, but he and his fellow officers do what they can to keep a tight unit when responding to calls.

"We always try to send two officers anyway. We like to do a round robin, give an officer a break," he said.

The department has a policy that officers can’t be outside for longer than an hour during super cold weather.

Tucker said it is both a mental and physical preparation.

"I like to get me a good pair of cotton gloves, and we're authorized to wear a stocking cap or toboggan," he said.

But some parts of their uniform aren't much help.

"These boots are made for running on asphalt and grass. They have great grip for that, but they do absolutely nothing for a patch of ice," Tucker said.