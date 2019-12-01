Cold, cloudy, and breezy Monday

After a very wet and stormy Saturday, Sunday has been much more tranquil. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day allowed temperatures warm back into the mid 50s this afternoon, but that is still 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to where we were this time Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the evening as the low pressure responsible for our rain yesterday and for the heavy snow across northeast and Great Lakes begins its move eastward. A continuous breeze out of the north will drop temperatures down to just above freezing tonight. This low pressure system will bring a small chance for an isolated shower or even flurry late tonight in the higher elevations of Jackson County. Impacts look minimal should any flurries fly tonight. Everyone outside of Jackson County will stay dry tonight.

The work week starts off cold, cloudy, and breezy. Clouds hold tough throughout the day, with high temperatures struggling into the 40s. A brisk northwest wind of 10 to 15 MPH will make it feel more like the 30s Monday afternoon. Clouds start to break up Monday night and we'll see more sunshine Tuesday. Tuesday morning starts off cold with lows in the 20s before warming up to near 50 during the afternoon. The rest of the work week looks mild with highs back in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance comes with light showers late Thursday night into Friday.