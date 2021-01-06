Cold and rainy Thursday with a little snow by Friday

Tonight, we'll stay mainly dry with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds continue to thicken and we'll be waking up to a gray but still mostly dry day Thursday.

Showers overspread the area from the southwest to the northeast with widespread rain in place by the Thursday afternoon. In total, most locations will pick up a quarter of an inch up to three quarters of an inch of rain.

As far as snow totals go, don't expect much. Most data sources agree that some wet snowflakes will follow the rain as early as late Thursday night, but with temperatures in the mid 30s, any slushy accumulation would be minimal and isolated to elevated and grassy surfaces. This scenario is most likely closer to southern Middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama, but all of North Alabama stands the chance to at least see some snowflakes.

By the weekend, the weather story is the cold air that settles in to the area. Lows dip to the mid to upper 20s Friday and Saturday night and highs only make it to the mid to upper 40s.

The forecast thereafter is uncertain to say the least. Data sources keep flip-flopping on whether we'll have moisture far enough north (in our area) Monday to produce rain or snow showers. The chance is there for some rain or snow, but until there's more consistency in the model data, forecast confidence and precipitation chances are on the lower end.