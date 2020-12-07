Cold and breezy Monday

It is a cold start to the work week in North Alabama. While actual air temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s, it feels more like the 20s thanks to a brisk northwest wind that sticks around all day long. Highs this afternoon will struggle into the mid 40s. Sustained winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour will gust closer to 20 miles per hour this morning and into the afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the 30s this afternoon, so bundle up today! The good news is the forecast is otherwise quiet. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and for the next several days.

The winds will start to die down overnight tonight, but it remains cold with temperatures sinking to near 30 Tuesday morning. A gradual warming trend will be the headline for the remainder of the work week. Tuesday remains below seasonal norms with highs in the upper 40s. By Wednesday, we are back into the upper 50s. By Thursday and Friday, it will feel much milder. Highs to close out the work week climb into the 60s! Our next rain chance returns Saturday with widespread showers arriving during the morning. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, with another cool down early next week.