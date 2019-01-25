Clear
Cold For Friday; Snow Chances Increase For Tuesday

Temperatures will stay far below normal today.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 4:02 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Heading into the weekend we are looking at some colder than normal temperatures across the Valley. Today we will only see highs in the upper 30s under generally sunny skies. 

We do warm up more this weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. There will be quick moving system late Sunday that may give us a quick shower. 

As we go through Monday it will be quite warm with highs in the mid 50s and we may even see some rain after 6 p.m.. There will also be a cold front racing across the county that will impact the Valley late Monday and Tuesday. This cold will change the rain over to snow and at this point, we could see several hours worth of snowing in the Valley. Since we are still roughly 5 days away, amounts are not set in stone to due the uncertainty of the amount of moisture that will be in place. 

Huntsville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
