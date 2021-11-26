Clear
Cold Black Friday but a nice rebound this weekend

Despite the sunny skies Friday, highs will only reach the mid-40s today. Tack on the gusty north winds and wind chills stay in the 30s this afternoon.

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 8:47 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 9:06 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Behind last night's cold front, gusty north winds are ushering colder conditions for your Black Friday. It's not just colder air today but also drier air. This dry air-mass will bring sunny skies for all of north Alabama Friday afternoon. Despite the full sunshine, highs only reach the mid-40s today and the winds will make it feel like the 30s in the middle of the afternoon.

As for the weekend, cold mornings continue but afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 50s. A dry cold front quickly sweeps through Sunday, keeping things cool to start the next week. Dry, pleasant weather persists through the start of December, too!

