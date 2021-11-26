Cold Black Friday but a nice rebound this weekend

Behind last night's cold front, gusty north winds are ushering colder conditions for your Black Friday. It's not just colder air today but also drier air. This dry air-mass will bring sunny skies for all of north Alabama Friday afternoon. Despite the full sunshine, highs only reach the mid-40s today and the winds will make it feel like the 30s in the middle of the afternoon.

As for the weekend, cold mornings continue but afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 50s. A dry cold front quickly sweeps through Sunday, keeping things cool to start the next week. Dry, pleasant weather persists through the start of December, too!