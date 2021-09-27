Clear
Colbert volunteer fire departments get new life-saving devices

The devices allow for consistent chest compressions on patients.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 4:27 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Colbert County applied for a grant through the CARES Act funding to get volunteer fire departments life-saving Lucas compression devices.

Justin Gasque, assistant chief at Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department, told WAAY-31 the device saved someone just a few weeks ago. The device works by performing consistent compressions to help stabilize a patient. First responders can place the device over a patient and click it into a backboard.

"It takes the human factor out of compressions, where somebody might get fatigued," Gasque said. "They aren't doing them fast enough or deep enough, so that's the main thing it does — take a human factor out of it so you can do it continuously."

Gasque said the machine costs about $15,000, and they couldn't have gotten it without the grant money. He said the machine is particularly needed now because it limits contact between a firefighter and a possible Covid-positive patient in distress.

Other volunteer fire departments in the county also have the machines. The goal is for each department to have one.

