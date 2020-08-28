Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone Counties under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama... Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama... East central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama... North central Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Killen, or 8 miles east of Florence, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Lexington, Leighton and St. Florian. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.