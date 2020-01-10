Colbert Heights residents brace for more bad weather

People who live in Colbert Heights are bracing for more bad weather after two tornadoes ripped through Colbert County in December.

An EF-2 caused this damage on Colbert Heights mountain where at least 30 homes sustained damage. An EF-0 hit below the mountain on Foster Nolan drive causing trees to fall on the road and a few homes.

Homes on Lynn Drive on Colbert Heights Mountain had the most damage. Downed trees in the area are being cut up and removed but many people's homes still have blue tarps on them. People who live on Lynn Drive told WAAY31the tornadoes are a wake up call and they're better prepared this time.

"We were in the basement and it blew one of our windows out in the basement and I realized then we had been hit," said Jerry Suggs, who lives on Lynn Drive. "The storm hit on the back of my house and it took that side of my house off."

He now has a new roof and debris cleared away. Just across the street his son, Jeff, was hit by the tornado too.

"Windows busted, posts blown out from under the porch and some garage doors are gonna have to be replaced but my house is okay," said Jeff Suggs.

Jeff Suggs said with more bad weather coming he and all of his family members who live on Lynn Drive are more prepared this time around.

"We need to pay more attention this time to the weather forecast and to make sure that I'm prepared to do whatever it may take to seek shelter and get out of the way," said Jeff Suggs.

Both Suggs and his father said they were lucky and it's amazing no one was hurt on Colbert Heights Mountain.

All of the community storm shelters in Colbert County will be open on Saturday as soon as the county goes under a tornado watch or thunderstorm warning. You can click here for a list of those shelters.