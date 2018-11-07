Colbert Heights field house damaged in storms

On Wednesday, crews were working to clean up Colbert Heights High School's field house after it was damaged in Tuesday morning's storms.

The roof was ripped off the field house and rain caused more damage, the school's head football coach, Tyler Leathers, said. He said he got the call about the damage from one of his assistant coaches.

"He says, 'coach the roof is laying on the game field,' and I thought it was a joke at first," said Leathers. "It's gonna take a lot of time, energy and resources. Our maintenance department has done a great job. They were here first thing yesterday morning getting things temporarily fixed."

Crews were tearing up the damaged carpet in the field house and trying to dry it out on Wednesday. Football players have moved all of their gear into their weight room that's located in a different building. The weight room will serve as their temporary field house.

"It just hits you in the heart a little bit," said senior football player, Tyler Tubbs.

On Friday night, the Wildcats will host Sacks in the first round of playoffs. Tubbs said the damage to the field house is a little bump in the road, but they are ready to play.

"We're just going to have to adapt to what's happened and overcome," said Tubbs.

School officials said it's unclear how much money it's going to cost to repair the field house.