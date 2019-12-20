Colbert Heights community getting back to normal after EF2 tornado

The Colbert Heights community is getting back to normal after an EF2 tornado damaged at least 30 homes.

Power is restored to all the homes on Colbert Heights Mountain and all those trees that were down are cut up and being hauled off.

Lora Bonham lives in Utah, but her parents live on Colbert Heights Mountain in Colbert.

"I was terrified. I didn't know exactly what was happening or how bad things were," said Bonham. “I couldn't get through to mom or dad and I was just a big ball of nerves.”

She booked a flight home from Utah to be with her parents in Colbert Heights. For the past few days, volunteers from all over have helped clean up all the trees down in her parents' yard.

On Tuesday, you couldn't see their home from the road because of all the trees. Now, it's almost back to normal.

"Angels just kept showing up, one after another, and helping to clear it, so it went from not being able to see their house from the road to what you can see now. We've almost got it," said Bonham.

The volunteer fire department, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team and other volunteers are helping Colbert Heights back on its feet for free.

"People just kept showing up and it's heartwarming," said Bonham.

The cleanup efforts are not over and will take a few more weeks.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds were about 115 mph on Colbert Heights Mountain. No one was injured during the tornado.