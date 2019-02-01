Colbert Heights High identifies student suspected in shooting threat

School officials in Colbert County now know which student wrote a threat on a bathroom wall and have filed a report with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office.

Because the student is a juvenile, they are not releasing his name.

The school system gave us a picture of the threat that was written on the wall of the boys bathroom at Colbert Heights High School on Thursday. It says, in short, that the person was going to school shoot on Feb. 7, 2019.

Friday, the school was still on a "heightened sense of awareness," which means they are limiting visitor access and students must have a staff member with them at all times. There were also extra school resource officers on campus.

"I've seen more security, more law enforcement, more security in the hallway. We have to leave our bags in the hallways as an added precaution and everybody is just on a heightened sense of awareness," said Colbert Heights student Zach Brown.

Colbert Heights High School Principal Katie Dalrymple told WAAY31 the threat was found around 10:30 Thursday morning but the school did not go on lockdown.

"The school didn't go on lockdown yesterday as we investigated. We just went on heightened awareness," said Dalrymple.

Dalrymple said they pulled security footage from the hallways to identify which students went in and out of the bathroom around the time the threat was written.

"We keep pass logs where our teachers have every student who signs in and out of class. Those pass logs are essential to know who is in and out of classrooms. I could pinpoint the students who left the classroom at those points," said Dalrymple.

The school believes it now has the student responsible for writing the threat. They cannot comment on what disciplinary action could be taken against the student, nor release his name because he is a juvenile.

"We have filed a report with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and we will take measures as far as that goes," said Dalrymple.

Brown said even if the student wrote the threat to be a joke, it's not cool to joke about school shootings this day in time.

"It's not cool at all to joke. You might have thought it was funny at the time but look at all the problems it's caused," said Brown. "It's caused more work for everyone here and it's turned into something really serious and it shouldn't have happened in the first place."

It's unclear if the student in question will face criminal charges at this point, that will be up to the Colbert County District Attorney's Office.

