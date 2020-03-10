Colbert EMA and sheriff's dept team up to make new app

Getting important information from Colbert County emergency management and the sheriff's office is about to get easier. The agencies are working on developing an app!

The app is in testing right now, but it will be ready for the public in a few weeks. On the app you can see the sex offender registry, an entire map of Colbert County and surrounding counties plus you can get directions to tornado shelters.

"I would say it's really important for me because it's easily accessible and it doesn't take much effort to check it," said Colbert County resident, Somerlyn Orick.

Orick said she plans to download the app because it would be easier to get to than the agencies websites.

"It would just be way easier for me than having to go online," said Orick.

On the sheriff's office's portion of the app - you can find the sex offender registry, a most wanted list, and information on pistol permits. The app also sends out weather alerts and weather conditions people in Colbert County need to know about it.

"School closings, road conditions, locations of shelters, just about anything you can think of and the ability for the public to submit damage reports from their home," said Colbert County EMA Director, Michael David Smith.

Smith told WAAY31 you can also use the app to come up with an emergency preparedness plan.

"It allows you to build that emergency plan for yourself then share it with us about what your going to do or share it with a family member," said Smith.

The sheriff's office and emergency management are splitting the cost of the app. In total it's $13,000 with an annual fee of $7,000 for upgrades. Smith said the creator of the app did give them a discounted price since the two agencies partnered together on this.