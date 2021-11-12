Colbert EMA, other departments could get new building

Colbert County emergency management and other county departments might have a new headquarters on former Tennessee Valley Authority property.

The current EMA building is also home to the area's 911 dispatch call center and located in downtown Tuscumbia. Michael David Smith runs both of the departments and said not only are they running out of space, but this building is pretty old, too.

"We are bursting at the seams. It seems like we gain more and more every year," said Smith. "It seems like we have a new leak every day, and it's just hard to keep up with the maintenance with that facility, and we just need to be somewhere better."

They have found this building on TVA property that's owned by a firm out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Smith said buying the building will cost around $400,000.

"If we're able to obtain that, it's not only turning into a new (emergency operations center) for the EMA and a new 911 dispatch center but also have some space available for Covid testing and Covid vaccinations and a space for (the state health department) to use as well," said Smith.

The complex would also house the coroner's office. Smith said they are looking at applying for a grant to get the money for the building. He said currently, they're waiting on approval from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to see if they'll receive a Communty Development Block Grant.

"The deadline to approve for that money was Nov. 1, so now we're just in a waiting game," said Smith.

Smith said if they get approved for the grant, the county will move forward with buying the building. He said they should know something in a few months.

Smith said they would still need to renovate some of the new building and outfit it for their emergency command post needs. If everything goes to plan, they could be moving in a year or two.