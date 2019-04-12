Colbert Co. EMA: Stay up and pay attention to severe weather this weekend

With the threat of severe weather rolling into the valley, emergency management officials are warning people to stay up and watch the storms as they roll in during the early morning hours on Sunday. The threat has people in the Shoals still recovering from floods bracing for more bad weather.

The water from February's floods went down on Cassie Davis Street in Colbert County just a few weeks ago, according to Janet Bonner.

"It just recently went away [floodwaters] and we just hope it doesn't flood us like it did the first time," said Bonner, whose parents live on Cassie Davis Street.

Multiple families who live along Cassie Davis Street, including Bonner's parents, had to be evacuated back in February because the floodwaters got so high.

"It made it to the first two steps of their house. It didn't go in their house, but they were still unable to get out," said Bonner.

Bonner said she comes by everyday to check on her parents, and she worries about the severe weather that's expected over the weekend. Colbert County Emergency Management Director, Mike Melton, said he's concerned about the timing of severe weather coming into the Shoals, because most people will be asleep. Melton is urging at least one member per household to stay up and watch the weather.

"I will stay up and watch it and if I hear about it getting anywhere towards Leighton, I will have to evacuate my parents," said Bonner.

Melton said people need to have a plan in place before the weather hits and know where the closest storm shelter is. He said they have cleaned out their 27 community storm shelters in preparation for the weather. If the wind speeds get up above 35 miles per hour, the shelters will open or if a tornado watch is issued for Colbert County, they will open.

You can click here to see how close you are to a Colbert County community storm shelter.

Melton also said Colbert County met their damage threshold for flood damage from February. They are waiting on the president to sign a federal disaster declaration in the hopes federal funds can flow into the county and fix flood-damaged roads and facilities.

Lauderdale County did not meet the damage threshold to get federal assistance, according to the EMA director.