Colbert County EMA: New medical profile can help responses to emergency situations

The Colbert County 911 system now has a new piece of technology that allows you to make a medical profile.

Any time a person makes a 911 call it can be the worst day of their lives. During those frantic moments you might not be able to properly tell dispatchers your entire medical history. But by filling out a medical profile they can have all of that information the minute you call.

In the past, the Rapid SOS systems medical profile would have cost people money but now it's free. On the profile you decide how much information to put down. You can list your medical history, allergies, medications and even emergency contacts.

EMA Director Michael Daivd Smith is also over 911 dispatch for Colbert County. He said having this type of technology especially during a pandemic can save lives.

"The fact that so many people are having to be isolated and they are not able to have someone stay with them or have a family member stay with them.

"During Covid times things can take a turn for the worse so quickly that you can be sent home and be OK one moment and the very next minute fighting for your life and so if your able to get that call into 911.

"If nothing else just make the call and any information on your profile would be given to us and we have that much more information to make a better decision in response," said Smith.

The medical profile also follows you. So even if you make a 911 call hours from home your history will pop up for the dispatcher you're talking to.

"The more information we can have ahead of time the better decision making can take place and the better response and treatment of the patient," said Smith.

You control how much information you want to put in your medical profile. Smith said this helps them better respond to each unique emergency situation.

To fill out your medical profile you can click here.