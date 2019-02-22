Colbert County using rafts, Humvees to evacuate flooded neighborhood

Public safety officials in Colbert County said they are evacuating people from their homes in the Nathan Estates neighborhood.
Officials are using a raft to bring people out of the neighborhood, located off Wilson Dam Road. Colbert County EMA is also sending Humvees to help evacuate residents
Also, Spring Valley Road is closed due to water over the road from about three miles in from the railroad tracks. Water is over the roads in several locations in Colbert County.
Check back for updates on WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online.
