Colbert County under severe weather threat Tuesday

Colbert County was under a severe weather threat on Tuesday, but the storm blew through the county pretty quickly.

The rain and thunder was strongest around 4 p.m., and the county was out of a severe weather warning by 4:45 p.m.

The Emergency Management Agency spent Monday preparing storm shelters. They were part of multiple briefings with the National Weather Service ahead of Tuesday's storms and made sure tornado sirens were up and running.

But the EMA director said to stay alert on your phone as well and not just rely on warning sirens.

"Make sure you got multiple ways to receive a warning. Don't rely on an outdoor warning siren to give you a warning. Make sure you got an app on your phone or an old weather radio or just some way to get that warning if you need to," says Michael Smith, Colbert County EMA and 911 director.

All 26 of Colbert County's storm shelters were open on Tuesday, ready for residents if they needed to take shelter.

Some people started showing up to the storm shelter around 12:30 in the afternoon. Residents said they are glad the county is so prepared for severe weather during this time of year.

"We come out here every time we have the threat of a tornado or whatever. Yeah...we come out here probably around once or twice a month at least," says Milton Pace, Colbert County resident.