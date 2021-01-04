Colbert County students go back to in person classes after months of being virtual

Colbert County Schools will go back to in person classes for the first time since November this week.

The district said students will go back to in person classes four days a week then everyone will be virtual on Wednesday.

So normal classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school district is also bringing back extracurricular activities like basketball games.

It's unclear if and how many fans will be allowed at basketball games.

Sheffield City Schools, that's in Colbert County, just said fans won't be allowed at home basketball games because of the rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the Shoals.