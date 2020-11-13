Colbert County students go all virtual leaving sports in limbo

Right now, more than 100 students and staff in the Colbert County School system are in quarantine because they have coronavirus or were exposed to it.

Now, the school system is going virtual until Jan. 11.

Superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel said this was an incredibly difficult decision to make. For parents, it's a bit heartbreaking because sports like basketball, cheer and other extracurricular activities might not happen for the next few months.

"Virtual is not a problem for me because we've basically been virtual the whole year. I've been in quarantine because of volleyball and cheer," said Colbert Heights senior, Karlee Kimbrough.

WAAY 31 spoke with Kimbrough and her dad, Jace, over Zoom. Karlee said what really upsets her is possibly not having any extracurricular activities until January.

Right now, she's not getting to practice for cheerleading and neither are any other sports.

"I just broke down in tears. I just cried all night, because it's very emotional that my senior cheer season for basketball is being taken away," said Kimbrough.

Her dad, Jace, said it's hard to try and help his daughter cope with the unknown and he hopes the board of education members and the superintendent are listening. He explained how he and his wife feel about the situation.

"As parents, we feel that they jumped the gun a little bit on the extracurriculars because there have been guidelines, there are guidelines in place by AHSAA and our administration in order to let extracurriculars happen," said Kimbrough.

Superintendent Satchel said this was a tough call to make. High numbers of cases, not enough substitute teachers and the overall wellbeing of students and staff were all factors in this decision.

The school system recently lost bus driver, Bobby Stutts, to the virus. Stutts' family and Satchel said he took all the precautions and still got sick.

"I don't want to lose another life under my leadership. It's hard because he's not here with his family and his kids and I don't want that burden on anybody else, so I have made a difficult decision," said Satchel.

Satchel said she knows this decision will upset some. For those who don't have internet access, they will be doing pencil to paper work and turning in assignments weekly. There is hope extracurricular activities could start back in January.