Colbert County student charged after threatening note found in school bathroom

A message written on a wall in the boys' bathroom at Colbert County High School has led to an investigation and the arrest of a juvenile, according to police and school administrators.

Photos of the message were posted and shared via social media, including by parents of students at the school, drawing concern from community members. The message said a pipe bomb would be planted at the school Wednesday and ended with a warning to “Be ready CCHS!”

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand said administrators at Colbert County High School were alerted to the message and “quickly identified and brought in the suspected student for questioning.”

The school’s resource officer, Leighton Police Department and Colbert County Sheriff’s Department were also brought in.

“As always, threatening comments will be taken seriously and turned over to local authorities,” Hand said in a message to parents, offering thanks to local law enforcement agencies “for their commitment to making student and staff safety the top priority.”

Leighton Police said in a social media post that the student was charged and taken to juvenile detention.

“We take the safety of the school very seriously and work hard for the safety of the students and faculty,” Leighton Police said in their post, adding the threat has been contained but additional law enforcement will be present at the school Wednesday.

Due to the student's juvenile status, their identity has not been released.