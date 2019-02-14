Clear
Colbert County sheriff: Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to incest

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Anthony Shawn Russell, 53, of Tuscumbia has pleaded guilty to incest.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Russell was sentenced to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Because he has three prior felonies on his record, the sheriff’s office said Russell falls under the Habitual Felony Act.

