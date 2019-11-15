Colbert County sheriff: Man shot in argument dies; suspect now charged with murder

A man who was allegedly shot over an argument about the Alabama, LSU game has died.

The Colbert County sheriff told WAAY 31 David Fulkerson’s charges are now upped to murder after he shot Michael Merritt.

The shooting happened at a home on Ligon Springs Road Saturday night. The sheriff said an alcohol-fueled argument between Fulkerson and Merritt is what led to the shooting.

Officials said the argument was over the Alabama, LSU game, but we spoke with people who were there, and they said it was an argument over name calling, not the game.

Fulkerson is still behind bars in the Colbert County Jail.