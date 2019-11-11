Colbert County sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder after Alabama, LSU football game fight

A Colbert County man now is facing an attempted murder charge after a fight over Saturday’s Alabama vs. LSU football game.
David Allan Fulkerson was arrested Monday for attempted murder, said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.
He said the victim is hospitalized in critical condition.
Williamson said Fulkerson and the victim got into an argument over the game about 7 p.m. Saturday, which lead to the victim being shot.
The incident took place on Ligon Springs Road.
Fulkerson is in the Colbert County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
LSU defeated Alabama 46-41.
