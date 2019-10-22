Colbert County sheriff: 2 arrested after drugs, guns, pills seized in multi-agency raid

Two people are in custody after an early morning drug bust in Colbert County.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals SWAT team, were involved in a raid off Jarmon Lane that resulted in the seizure of more than 1 lb. of ICE, spice, marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and guns.

Agneast Jones and Lendon Mastin were brought to the Colbert County Jail. The Drug Task Force is expected to obtain warrants for more suspects involved, according to the sheriff's office.

The Colbert County sheriff said Jones and Mastin will be charged with several counts of trafficking, but they don't have the exact charges yet.