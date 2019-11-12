Clear

Limestone, Colbert County schools operating on 2-hour delay Wednesday

Schools in the Limestone County and Colbert County school systems will be operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to potential impacts of below-freezing temperatures.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 3:52 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

