Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Morgan, Colbert county schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday

Both schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:32 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 8:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Colbert County and Morgan County schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to flooding concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events